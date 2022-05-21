MQS Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

