MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rollins by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 1,985,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,517. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.