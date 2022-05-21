MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in MSCI by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 38.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MSCI by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in MSCI by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $417.04 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

