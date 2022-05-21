MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($202.08) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($234.38) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €182.50 ($190.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is €196.02 and its 200 day moving average is €191.65. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($234.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

