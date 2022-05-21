Multiplier (BMXX) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $8,994.16 and approximately $526.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 113.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.80 or 0.12460150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 348.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.28 or 1.86610114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008836 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

