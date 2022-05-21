Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,934 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.04. The stock had a trading volume of 336,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,829. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

