My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1.02 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.30 or 0.12559638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 380.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00499243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.14 or 1.85092710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034033 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008768 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

