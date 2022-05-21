Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1,860.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 171.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

