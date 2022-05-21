Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

