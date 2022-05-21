Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,171.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 254% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $56,320.01 and approximately $4,171.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,082,650 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

