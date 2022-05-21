Nash Exchange Market Cap Achieves $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (NEX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.74 or 0.11997555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00501597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,569.27 or 1.85061197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008797 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

