National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.