Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Tops $5.89 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $223,696.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006919 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,531,587 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.