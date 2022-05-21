Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $164.42 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $164.42 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,328.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.96 or 0.06720329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00236900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.00652796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00601471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00068916 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

