Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 681,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

