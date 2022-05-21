Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Buys $37,039.29 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,281.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

