Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Buys $37,039.29 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,281.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.
- On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.
Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.
About Neuronetics (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuronetics (STIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.