New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

NJR stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

