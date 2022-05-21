Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.90

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 3828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $555.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.
In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
