Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

