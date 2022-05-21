NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

