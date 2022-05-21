Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.