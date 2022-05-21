Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

