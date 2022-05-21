Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.