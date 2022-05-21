Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 557,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,870. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 48.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$44.11.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

