NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NYSE NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
