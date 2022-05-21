NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.