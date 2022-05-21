NULS Trading Up 32.5% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $3.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 430.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.35 or 0.12406091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 302.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00502828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.06 or 1.85670053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008750 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

