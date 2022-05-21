O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

