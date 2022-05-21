O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.87. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.