Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $37,235.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.34 or 0.99997893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

