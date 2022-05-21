Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,803,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,835,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

