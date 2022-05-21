Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 9.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded up 0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching 5.16. 1,269,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.50. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 2.96 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

