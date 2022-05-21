OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.0609 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $7,499.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

