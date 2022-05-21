Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Rick Skauge Acquires 300 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) Director Rick Skauge purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.91 per share, with a total value of C$17,373.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,556 shares in the company, valued at C$1,306,217.96.

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$137.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.92. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.05 and a 52 week high of C$58.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

