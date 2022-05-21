Olyseum Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Olyseum has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Olyseum has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $3,297.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.61 or 0.12414538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00503268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,730.95 or 1.86071364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,658,354 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

