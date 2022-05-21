Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 4.3%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 10,972,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,885,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

In other news, insider Andreas Migge acquired 69,480 shares of Oracle Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.40 ($2,569.53).

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

