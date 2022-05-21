Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Orbs has a market cap of $130.35 million and approximately $935,749.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

