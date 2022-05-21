Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Hits $469,037.68

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $469,037.68 and $11,720.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.31 or 0.12601582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 377.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.17 or 1.84871492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008775 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

