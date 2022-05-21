Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.83. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 128,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.