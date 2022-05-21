Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.83. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 128,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

