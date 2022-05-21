Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

OEC opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 1,136,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81,804 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

