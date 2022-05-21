Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.90 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $445,521.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.04 or 0.06708018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00237642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00656135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00599770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00069214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,398,006 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

