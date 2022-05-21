PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of PD opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

