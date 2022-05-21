Pallapay (PALLA) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $235,928.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 323.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 326.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

