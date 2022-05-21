Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,468,000 after buying an additional 119,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after buying an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.