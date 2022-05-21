Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

