Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $133.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 495,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,264. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

