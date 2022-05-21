Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,459.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $294,253.55 and $87,459.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

