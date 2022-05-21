Paul Mueller Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

MUEL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

