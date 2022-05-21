PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,159,363 shares of company stock worth $148,817,533 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

