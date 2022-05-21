PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $121.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $424.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $439.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $483.35 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 996,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.