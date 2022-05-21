PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $121.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $424.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $439.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $483.35 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 996,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.