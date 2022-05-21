PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 8,784 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.